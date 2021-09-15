How to Explore People, Objects, Text, and Tables Within Images in More Detail With VoiceOver on iOS

AI has the incredible ability to generate realistic images in pretty much any domain; real-life humans, cartoons, sketches, etc. Then, they could leverage it to take an image and edit it following a specific style, like changing it into a cartoon character or transforming any face into a smiling face. This is extremely complicated as the representation in which we edit the images is not human-friendly. The challenge is to edit only the wanted parts and keep everything else the same. Now, you can do that using only text! Learn more in the video…

