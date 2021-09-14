MATTHEW BRETT HILL, 26

Matthew Brett Hill was taken from this world on September 10, 2021. Matthew was the youngest born to Mark E. Hill on October 5, 1994. He graduated Blairsville High School in 2013. He went on to start work at R&L Development Company before moving on to Halliburton and eventually settling at K Dolan Corp. Matthew was very charismatic with a great sense of humor and a fantastic smile. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and drinking beer with his buddies. Most everyone he met had respect for his work ethic and had great things to say about him. Anyone who knew the real Matt would tell you he was kind and had a good heart. Matthew’s life took a wrong turn and it cost him his life.