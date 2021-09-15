CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

County Sheriff’s Office recognizes 9-11 Responder Sgt. Paul Bryant, Jr.

chescotimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) honors Sgt. Paul Bryant, Jr., who travelled with his former K-9 partner Azeem to Ground Zero to search for missing persons shortly after 9-11. Humble and quiet about his 2001 role in New York since he came to Chester County six years ago, Bryant’s recognition as a hero at this Saturday’s Phillies game was what finally tipped off his current coworkers about his past service.

chescotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Missing Person#Philadelphia Police#Phillies#Ccso#Sgt#Mash#The World Trade Center#Tastykakes#K 9 Unit#Jumbotron
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy