County Sheriff’s Office recognizes 9-11 Responder Sgt. Paul Bryant, Jr.

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) honors Sgt. Paul Bryant, Jr., who travelled with his former K-9 partner Azeem to Ground Zero to search for missing persons shortly after 9-11. Humble and quiet about his 2001 role in New York since he came to Chester County six years ago, Bryant’s recognition as a hero at this Saturday’s Phillies game was what finally tipped off his current coworkers about his past service.