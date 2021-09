Take ’em to church. Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival was underway again this past weekend at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Gov’t Mule, and Margo Price on the bill as well. I mean, does it get any better? Answer: No, no it does not. And while each artist took the stage for a fantastic set of their own, Willie brought the entire crew back on stage at the end of the […] The post Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers & Margo Price Sing “Amazing Grace” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 54 MINUTES AGO