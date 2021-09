Readers of the Monroe County Reporter can save money by renewing or subscribing by Oct. 1, before new pricing takes effect. Unfortunately, due to a staggering 140-percent increase in the price of newsprint in the past few months, the Reporter is facing steep hikes in its printing bill. With inflation hitting newspapers like so many other industries, the Reporter has announced that it will have to raise its in-county subscriptions rate to $50 as of Oct. 1. Single copies will be $2. It’s the first increase in 9 years. The Reporter thanks its loyal readers and advertisers who ensure this remains the Best Little Paper in Georgia.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO