How to Help Houseplants Survive a Long Winter

Plant parents like to think they know it all, but do you really have all of the best plant-care products in your arsenal? While houseplants are generally uncomplicated (it all comes down to water, light, and food), it can be a real challenge to mimic bright, tropical environments—especially if you live in a lightless apartment or colder climate. That’s where we come in. We tapped four plant experts for tips and guidance on the ideal plant-care products for thriving plants, while keeping the planet in mind: Maryah Greene, plant stylist and consultant, founder of Greene Piece; Agatha Isabel, founder of Planting for Progress and owner of Plant Ma Shop; Nathan Raab, owner of Pointless Plants; and Jarema Osofsky, landscape and interior-plant designer and founder of Dirt Queen NYC.
