How to Help Houseplants Survive a Long Winter

I recently returned from a week-long road trip to southeast Ohio and western NC. I spoke at a landowner’s conference that was held at the United Plant Saver’s Goldenseal Sanctuary, near Athens, Ohio. It was beastly hot and humid there, but the participants did not seem to mind at all. If you have not visited that part of this country, I encourage you to do so. The vegetation will look very familiar but much more vigorous then ours. Roadside plants such as New York Ironweed, Joe Pye weed, Wingstem, and tall Coreopsis towered above my head, growing several feet taller than the roadside plants we have here. That part of Appalachia has all the wild plants we have here plus many more! The diversity of an area that was never glaciated is worth the trip in itself.

GREENE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO