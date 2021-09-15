CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Hershey speaks out after the Maryland mask mandate vote for public schools

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legislative committee voted 10 to seven Tuesday to approve a universal mask mandate in all Maryland public schools and one of the seven votes against the mandate came from Eastern Shore Republican State Sen. Steve Hershey. Hershey told C4 and Bryan Nehman that he blames the approval on pressure...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Post Register

Nampa School District votes against mask mandate after heated discussion

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa School District is holding steady with its current plan. On Wednesday, the board of trustees voted 2-2 to not require masks for students and staff after a heated discussion between board members. In Nampa schools, over 25 percent of high school students were not...
NAMPA, ID
WOWT

Millard Public Schools again hears public comment on mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday once again put off a vote on a mask mandate in district schools. An estimated 100 people signed up to speak during public comments at the MPS board meeting Tuesday night, but more than half were not heard since the board had placed a time limit of one hour for all public comments on the issue.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Boston

Parents Call For Remote Learning Option For Mass. Students Not Yet Eligible To Be Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan to call for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those with disabilities, those that are medically fragile or children who are at high risk for COVID-19. Organizers say some parents feel their concerns are being ignored by education officials. “Things have changed so much. Some parents, like myself, may have felt comfortable having kids in school prior to learning about the Delta variant,” Vatsady Sivongxay of Mass Education Justice Alliance said. “But so many parents have had anxiety and stress kind of going back to wondering if this is the best decision for their kids.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

