Cal State Fullerton Graduate and Foster Youth Advocate Junely Mervin
This summer, I had an internship with the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute as a Foster Youth Intern representing California. I (wrote) a policy report on foster care, particularly supporting pregnant and parenting foster youth—which is tied to my personal experiences—(added) legislative knowledge, and presented it to Congress. I do speaking engagements inspiring foster youth to go after their goals and dreams, and also educating the public on the unique experience of a foster youth.www.orangecoast.com
