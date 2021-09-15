CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Cal State Fullerton Graduate and Foster Youth Advocate Junely Mervin

By Maria Watson
orangecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, I had an internship with the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute as a Foster Youth Intern representing California. I (wrote) a policy report on foster care, particularly supporting pregnant and parenting foster youth—which is tied to my personal experiences—(added) legislative knowledge, and presented it to Congress. I do speaking engagements inspiring foster youth to go after their goals and dreams, and also educating the public on the unique experience of a foster youth.

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats using the spending bill to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. MacDonough, in her guidance, warned that the Democratic plan doesn't meet the strict rules on what can be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fullerton, CA
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal State Fullerton#Foster Parents#Homelessness#Engagements#Congress
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy