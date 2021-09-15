Austin Energy crews deploying to Houston to help with hurricane restoration efforts
In the wake of Hurricane Nicholas (now Tropical Depression Nicholas), Austin Energy sent lineworkers and support personnel to Houston to help with restoration efforts. Twenty-three Austin Energy team members departed Austin this morning with bucket trucks and other equipment to help bring power back for affected communities. The team is prepared to provide help for at least a week in Houston and the surrounding area. Austin Energy received the request for mutual aid from CenterPoint Energy.austinenergy.com
Comments / 0