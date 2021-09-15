CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think George Mallory’s take on trying to climb Mount Everest: “because it’s there”

San Diego weekly Reader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I understand it, one of the most powerful motivating forces in the hipster universe is “wouldn’t it be funny if…” Invoking this ironic catchphrase still seems to justify doing all kinds of absurd things, no matter how much it seems like there isn’t any room left for irony in the world. But, if I may paraphrase Jurassic Park, “You were so preoccupied with whether or not you could that you didn’t stop to think if you should.” Sometimes, I fear this attitude leads to me and pretty much everyone else wanting to say, “Yeah, could you just @#*&ing not?!” Is there any force that counteracts the hipster desire to engage in perpetual ironic brinksmanship?

www.sandiegoreader.com

counton2.com

The tallest mountain on Earth- and why it’s not Mt. Everest

From a mere 7 feet above sea level at Waterfront Park to 48′ at the airport, the closest thing we have to mountains are molehills compared to South Carolina’s highest point of 3,553 feet: Sassafras Mountain. This beautiful summit upstate in Pickens county gives a stunning view of the surrounding...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Empire

Juno Temple Heads For Doug Liman's New Everest Film

We already know that Ewan Mcgregor, Mark Strong and Sam Heughan are aboard Doug Liman's planned adventure film about the exploits of Everest mountaineer George Mallory. Now comes word that Juno Temple, who is currently still charming up TV screens in Ted Lasso, will join them. Up In The Air's...
MOVIES
Person
George Mallory
The Associated Press

In new book, Hayley Mills looks back on her Hollywood start

NEW YORK (AP) — Not everyone who works for a big company gets face time with their so-called big boss. Former child star Hayley Mills, whose most memorable roles include the happy-go-lucky orphan in “Pollyanna” and as both savvy twins hoping to mend their family in “The Parent Trap,” called the filmmaking icon Walt Disney her boss for seven years when she was under contract with the studio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
Variety

Russian Film Crew Beats Tom Cruise to Liftoff, Readies First Feature Shot in Outer Space

More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic. “The Challenge” is the story of a Russian doctor who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: Don't Expect To Climb Mount Everest If You're Not Vaccinated

• Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. • Bloomberg has a long and thoughtful appreciation of Minoru Yamasaki, the Japanese American architect who designed the twin towers and subsequently faced a wave of racist and sexist criticism for absolutely no reason other than mass ignorance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego weekly Reader

It’s hard for me to leave Imperial Beach

I started when I was around six or seven. My childhood memories of surfing were either between the jetties or down at the end of Seacoast. I have lived in Imperial Beach my whole life except for three years when I was deployed to the middle east, when I moved to North Dakota for a year, and Northern California for a year.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Inside the Magic

Expedition Everest Set For Lengthy Refurb – What Is the Yeti’s Fate?

Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom is one of the most popular coasters on property. However, it looks like it is set for a lengthy refurbishment. Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom are always eager to climb aboard the train and venture up into Mount Everest. While on Expedition Everest, as many of you know, the ride is soon interrupted when riders are stopped dead in their (broken) tracks as the Yeti is trying to scare you out of the mountain.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
MOVIES
Outside Online

What It Takes to Be Alex Honnold’s Climbing Partner

Alex Honnold is the planet’s most famous rock climber, known for scaling massive walls without ropes. He’s at the absolute peak of his abilities. So it would seem rather surprising that his go-to climbing partner is Cedar Wright, ten years his senior and often not in the best physical shape. Honnold calls him “the world’s weakest professional climber,” and he’s only half joking. Yet despite their differences, the two friends share a unique bond that has them calling on each other for support on particularly daring projects. To understand why, we mic’d them up for a 5,000-foot free-solo climb in Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon.
ENTERTAINMENT
flyfisherman.com

Fly Fishing's Mount Rushmore

The four most important fly fishers in American history. Anyone who listens to sports and sports talk radio at some time or another has listened to commentators debating who deserves to be on that sport’s Mount Rushmore. What four players should be elevated and enshrined above all others? In the National Basketball Association (NBA) this is a topic that has been debated regularly over the past few years. Michael Jordan and Lebron James are clearly two legendary players, and if you add Kareem Abdul Jabbar and maybe Julius Erving, you’d have four players who helped shape and change the sport. Their faces could be chiseled in stone, because it’s unlikely that future players could ever supersede them.
HOBBIES
Captain Kid's Tri

Captain Kid's Tri

Captain Kid's Tri is a triathlon specifically for children (ages 6-14), happening on Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at Moody Gardens! The Mates and Mini-Mates will begin by enjoying a completely protected swim in the lazy river at Palm Beach. They will bike around the Aquarium and Rain Forest Pyramids, as well as the Schlitterbahn and Airport area. From there, the kids will complete the race with a run near the water's edge and the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, and will be invited with their families to Palm Beach post-race for the awards presentation, refreshments, and celebration. A portion of Lockheed Dr, Piper St, and 83rd St will be closed from 7:30-9:30 AM the day of the race.
SPORTS
Best of Let's Try It!

Best of Let’s Try It!

A montage of some really fun Let’s Try It! things we have tried over the past couple months! From St. Patrick’s Day donuts to our announcement going daily!
LIFESTYLE

