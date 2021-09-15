Think George Mallory’s take on trying to climb Mount Everest: “because it’s there”

As I understand it, one of the most powerful motivating forces in the hipster universe is “wouldn’t it be funny if…” Invoking this ironic catchphrase still seems to justify doing all kinds of absurd things, no matter how much it seems like there isn’t any room left for irony in the world. But, if I may paraphrase Jurassic Park, “You were so preoccupied with whether or not you could that you didn’t stop to think if you should.” Sometimes, I fear this attitude leads to me and pretty much everyone else wanting to say, “Yeah, could you just @#*&ing not?!” Is there any force that counteracts the hipster desire to engage in perpetual ironic brinksmanship?