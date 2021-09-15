Theravance Lays Off 270 in Aftermath of Cardiac Asset Failure
Shares of Theravance Biopharma are rapidly declining after the company announced a Phase III cardiac drug failed to meet its primary endpoint and a significant shift in its R&D efforts that have resulted in the termination of 75% of its staff. This morning, Ireland-based Theravance announced the failure of its...
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics inked a collaboration and licensing partnership to commercialize sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The drug is being developed to treat FSGS and IgAN, both rare progressive kidney diseases that are leading causes of end-stage kidney disease. Currently, there are no approved drugs for the two disorders.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today awarded a number of approvals for Takeda Pharmaceutical's candidate drug EXKICITY in the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Takeda was granted priority review and received a Breakthrough Therapy designation, Fast Track designation, and Orphan...
Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-updedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress. Netherlands-based company founded and seed financed by Forbion. Co-founded by academic leaders in oxidized phospholipid and inflammation biology and managed by drug development veterans. Technology licensed...
Intellia Therapeutics is celebrating another first today as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NTLA-5001, its first wholly-owned ex vivo CRISPR genome editing candidate. NTLA-5001 is being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Intellia made the announcement late Thursday morning.
An increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases around the world and the rising geriatric population will serve as prominent reason for the growth of the human microbiome market during the forecast period of 2018-2026. The emergence of lifestyle-based metabolic diseases is also at an all-time high. These factors will have a great impact on the growth of the human microbiome market across the assessment period of 2018-2026.
DENVER (CBS4)– Plans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group. (credit: CBS)
“They felt like there wasn’t sufficient data to recommend it broadly to all,” Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, Dr. Michelle Barron said.
For several weeks they have been providing a third dose to those now in that approved group.
“They did tentatively approve it for over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions as well as health care workers,” Barron said.
So the question...
ISSOIRE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Regulatory News:. BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announce an agreement for the development and supply of a specific version of Mallya device to monitor treatment adherence in the field of HGH.
(Limerick, Ireland) – Croom Medical has produced over 20,000 Additive Implants as of September 2021 at its Additive Manufacturing center of excellence. The company has invested over €10.2million in its plant and machinery over the past 24 months alone where additive manufacturing is a key pillar for the company’s technology driven strategy.
The Lung Monitoring Devices market will show rapid growth due to the rise in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients (COPD), Asthma, TB, Etc, urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking and development of advanced technologies. Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider:...
Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will reduce its headcount by approximately 75% (estimated 270 positions), with most of the lay off to complete in November and the remainder in February 2022. The Company sees a total annualized operating expense savings of approximately $165 million in 2022 and expects a positive cash...
RICHMOND, Texas - A 74-year-old veteran from Richmond died on Monday, and his family believes the Ivermectin prescribed by his doctor could have saved him. Despite a court order, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land refused to give it to him, according to the family. "We are taking this time to grieve...
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
