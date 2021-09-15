CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche and Temedica Pilot Digital Companion for MS Patients

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s Temedica and Swiss pharma giant Roche have teamed up to develop a new mobile app companion for multiple sclerosis patients. The device is designed to deepen understanding of the disease based on real-world data gained from MS patients. The mobile app, dubbed Brisa, has been designed to help patients...

Nature.com

Azithromycin concentrations during long-term regimen, a pilot study in patients with MALT lymphoma

In view of the antineoplastic effects of the macrolide clarithromycin in mucosa associated lymphatic tissue (MALT)-lymphoma, we performed a pilot study assessing levels of azithromycin in plasma, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and polymorphonuclear leukocytes (PMN) of MALT-lymphoma patients to determine the pharmacokinetics and potential influences of respective concentrations on the therapeutic outcome. In total 16 patients with MALT-lymphoma received 1.5 g of oral azithromycin once-weekly over 6 months. Blood was sampled directly prior to the following dose every 4 weeks during treatment. Drug levels were analysed by high performance liquid chromatography in plasma and intracellularly in PBMC and PMN. They were correlated with patients’ age, weight and body-mass-index and compared between patients responsive or unresponsive to treatment. Mean azithromycin plasma levels of all patients were 58.97 ± 30.48 ng/ml, remaining stable throughout the treatment period. Correlation analysis of plasma azithromycin showed no significance. Intracellular PBMC concentrations were 6648 ± 8479 ng/ml, without any significant difference between responders and non-responders. Mean PMN levels were 39,274 ± 25,659 ng/ml and significantly higher in patients unresponsive to treatment (t = 2.858, p = 0.017). Our drug regime led to continuously high plasma and exceedingly high intracellular concentrations of azithromycin in PBMC and PMN. Age, weight or body-mass-index had no significant influence on plasma levels and thence should not be considered in dosage finding. High AZM levels in PBMC did not lead to a better treatment response, whereas enrichment in PMN suggested a poorer outcome. The threshold for immunomodulatory effects on lymphoma cells might not have been reached. Additionally, the finding of stable plasma and intracellular concentrations over months with high-dose azithromycin administered in intervals might also be important for the further design of azithromycin-based trials against MALT-lymphoma.
CANCER
biospace.com

Croom Medical Surges Ahead With Cutting-Edge Additive Manufacturing Technology

(Limerick, Ireland) – Croom Medical has produced over 20,000 Additive Implants as of September 2021 at its Additive Manufacturing center of excellence. The company has invested over €10.2million in its plant and machinery over the past 24 months alone where additive manufacturing is a key pillar for the company’s technology driven strategy.
WORLD
pharmatimes.com

New patient coalition for digital tech in health launches

A new coalition has launched with the aim of ensuring the interests of patients are put at the centre of the policymaking process around digital health. The Patient Coalition for AI, Data and Digital Tech in Health unites a range of stakeholders including the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Parkinson’s UK, Patients Association, Royal College of Pathologists and Royal College of Radiologists.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-up dedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress

Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-updedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress. Netherlands-based company founded and seed financed by Forbion. Co-founded by academic leaders in oxidized phospholipid and inflammation biology and managed by drug development veterans. Technology licensed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Immune System#Pilot#Swiss#Ms#Inception Sciences
biospace.com

Fluidized-Bed Bioreactor Carve Niche as Most Viable Solution for Biological Wastewater Treatment

Fluidized-Bed Bioreactors Emerge as Top Choice for 3D Cell Culture in Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes. A Fact.MR survey offers comprehensive analysis on fluidized-bed bioreactors market. Increasing investment in healthcare sector will enable the market to register spurring sales. This trend will continue as leading market players focus on product development as key strategy to gain competitive strength.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthleadersmedia.com

The Role of Digital Transformation in a Patient-Centered Experience

Despite all the harm it did, COVID-19 also pushed positive change in healthcare from a digital information perspective. This article was originally published September 9, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion. Digital transformation and patient experience have taken center stage in the present and future of healthcare. Telehealth, while not new,...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Roche and NovoCure Announce Partnership for Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of the most common cancers, less than 10% of patients survive longer than five years, largely due to most cases being diagnosed at a late stage. A collaboration between NovoCure and Roche hopes to improve those odds. This morning, NovoCure and Swiss pharma...
CANCER
biospace.com

BIOCORP and MERCK Sign a Partnership in the Field of Human Growth Hormone (HGH)

ISSOIRE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Regulatory News:. BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announce an agreement for the development and supply of a specific version of Mallya device to monitor treatment adherence in the field of HGH.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Developing a digitally innovative ethics and professionalism curriculum for neonatal-perinatal medicine fellows: a 3-year multicenter pilot study

The purpose of this study was to develop and regionally pilot a digitally innovative curriculum in ethics and professionalism in neonatology and study the effects on trainee knowledge and confidence. Study design. We developed 13 modules in ethics for neonatology fellows and piloted them at three academic institutions utilizing a...
EDUCATION
biospace.com

Disposable Auto-injectors Market: Rise in adoption of advanced technologies is a key factor likely to augment the market

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Disposable and reusable auto-injectors are the two types of auto-injector. Disposable auto-injectors are easy-to-use and convenient devices for patients. Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77845. Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Disposable Auto-injectors Market. The global...
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Audiological Devices Sales in Clinics to Surpass US$ 1.73 Bn through 2031

Three out of Five Audiological Devices Sold Globally are Hearing Aids. The audiological devices market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers audiological devices demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including product and disease type. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase audiological devices sales.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How digital transformation can enhance the patient journey, improve revenue cycle management

Today's healthcare consumers expect their experience — from scheduling to payment — to be easy, seamless and online, much like almost every other service and product journey they go through today. Healthcare is complex, and many parts of its ecosystem use antiquated and offline processes and tools that are disjointed and difficult to navigate.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital messages from patients up 150% amid pandemic, overwhelming physicians

Physicians are overwhelmed by the number of digital messages they are receiving from patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Sept. 17 report by The Verge. A Jay Holmgren, PhD, assistant professor in the Center for Clinical Informatics and Improvement Research at the University of California-San Francisco,, conducted research using Epic data on patient messaging from 366 health systems. Epic's data showed the number of messages to physicians from patients increased by more than 150 percent since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Roche Bolsters Diagnostics Division with Acquisition of TIB Molbiol

Swiss pharma giant Roche bolstered its diagnostics capabilities by acquiring its long-term partner, TIB Molbiol. The procurement will expand its PCR-test portfolio capabilities in the ongoing fight against existing and emerging infectious diseases, including new COVID-19 variants of interest. Germany-based TIB Molbiol Group develops ultra-rapid assays aimed at infectious diseases....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

SHEPHERD Therapeutics Presents First Public Data at 2021 ESMO Congress Highlighting Ability of DELVE Computational Approach to Optimize Therapeutic Selection for Cancer Patients

BOSTON, September 16, 2021 – SHEPHERD Therapeutics, a company dedicated to catalyzing lifesaving treatments for cancer patients, is pleased to present an e-poster of results from a computational approach to optimizing therapeutic selection for cancer patients using the Company’s proprietary precision-oncology DELVE platform, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021. In this first public presentation of a DELVE analysis, DELVE was able to predict drug efficacy on cancer models and correctly select indications for existing therapies, supporting its utility in predicting new indications for cancer therapies.
CANCER
biospace.com

Worldwide Digital Health Market Upcoming Trends and Revenues Analysis Report

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Intellia Therapeutics Set to Enter Clinic with First Solo Ex Vivo Candidate

Intellia Therapeutics is celebrating another first today as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NTLA-5001, its first wholly-owned ex vivo CRISPR genome editing candidate. NTLA-5001 is being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Intellia made the announcement late Thursday morning.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Adenovirus Testing Market Grow Over 6% Annually as Rapid Identification of Adenoviral DNA Gains Traction

PCR Assay Kits to Remain Highly Sought-After Worldwide for Adenovirus Testing. The latest market research survey conducted by Fact.MR presents a deep-dive assessment of the factors affecting the pace of the adenovirus testing market growth. The report also discloses insights into adenovirus testing demand outlook in terms of assay, diagnostic type, and end user during the assessment period.
MARKETS

