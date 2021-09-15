CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Official Trailer for Star Wars: Hunters Arrives

epicstream.com
Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The faraway galaxy just keeps getting bigger and bigger, with a huge roster of upcoming new shows such as Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian Season 3, and The Book of Boba Fett, a number of movie projects such as Rogue Squadron, and several video game titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, VR experience Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – The Last Call, an open-world Star Wars game, and a remake of Knights of the Old Republic,

epicstream.com

Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Sherlock Season 5 Premiere In 2021? Possible Release Date, Spoilers, News & Updates

It’s been almost five years since the finale episode for Sherlock Season 4 aired and fans can’t seem to wait any longer for Sherlock Season 5 to premiere. Unfortunately, there is still no confirmation whether new episodes of the Benedict Cumberbatch-led series will ever be released. But one thing's for sure, Sherlock Season 5 won't premiere this year.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Female Reboot In The Works At Disney With Bryce Dallas Howard Directing & Producing

Disney Studios is developing a reimagining of its 1986 sci-fi live action feature Flight of the Navigator with a female lead, a project that Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce for Disney+. The original movie, starring Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright, follows a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978 and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship, named Max. Paul Reubens provided the voice of Max in the film which was released in late July 1986 grossing an uninflated $18.6M at the domestic B.O. Randal Kleiser, who had directed...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mission: Impossible 7 Star Tom Cruise Not Happy with Release Strategy

It's been 25 years since the first Mission: Impossible film was released and the franchise is still on its high and, arguably, better than ever. The upcoming seventh film is one of the most-anticipated films next year and it is expected to deliver big numbers at the box office as the audience will surely rush in to theaters to witness Ethan Hunt's latest adventure.
MOVIES
Taika Waititi
IGN

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - Official Trailer

Check out the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an original special streaming on October 1, 2021 on Disney Plus. Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet Graballa the Hutt. The greedy criminal has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features the voices of Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

First Look at The Matrix: Resurrections Arrives Ahead of Trailer

This week will bring our first trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections, but you can get a quick tease of the fourth film now…. It’s a glorious day. The Sun is shining, birds are chirping, and Warner Bros. has blessed us with some The Matrix: Resurrections footage. While the full trailer won’t arrive until Thursday, a new website has gone live at WhatIsTheMatrix.com which prompts you to choose the iconic Red or Blue pill. Doing so will treat you to a special tease of the trailer featuring tantalizing first footage.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales: Disney + Special Horror Episode First Trailer

Star Wars and LEGO rejoin their fruitful efforts to give their fans a new episode of the saga LEGO Star Wars, the popular crossover that has given us so many video games and toy sets, and now comes in the form of animated episode with a most terrifying and witty tone, of course. And is that LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales can be enjoyed from the next October 1, 2021 What halloween special for Disney+. And we already have your official trailer that you can see heading this news together with his official synopsis.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

God of War: Ragnarok Gets First Full Trailer

The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4, God of War: Ragnarok got its first full-length trailer at the September 9, 2021 PlayStation Showcase. The last glimpse people got of the upcoming Santa Monica Studio title was a brief teaser trailer at the PlayStation 5 Showcase in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ First Look Leaked through Social Media Ads

The first official in-game look at Zynga’s Star Wars Hunters has arrived through unexpected channels. Last month we learned that the upcoming Nintendo Switch game had suffered a delay and would now fully release next year, with a “soft launch” of sorts happening this fall — think of an “early access” period during which the game’s in a beta state and not fully developed. These soft launches are often limited and not open to everyone, so pre-registrations might start happening any moment now. May the Force be with you.
VIDEO GAMES
StarTrek.com

Official Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer Revealed During Star Trek Day

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. The official trailer was virtually introduced by series star Kate Mulgrew, and the key art was unveiled by Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the series panel that took place at today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1

Before PRINCESS LEIA acquired his armor to infiltrate Jabba the Hutt’s palace, BOUSHH roamed the galaxy as a bounty hunter. He and his team of lethal warriors were exiled from their homeworld; but what horrible event from Boushh’s past doomed them all to wander with no hope of ever returning? Desperate to survive, Boushh takes a suspicious job from a shadowy organization to assassinate DOMINA TAGGE, the leader of the powerful Tagge Family – a galactic dynasty stretching back countless generations. But Domina is the most dangerous enemy Boushh has ever faced, and the desperate exile has the most difficult choice of his life to make!
COMICS
gamefreaks365.com

We get the first images of Star Wars: Hunters, the free title for Switch and mobiles

We get the images of the rumored competitive online game, which is called Star Wars: Hunters, which will arrive later this year. Star Wars: Hunters, a game inspired by the world of Lucasfilm and Disney’s galactic adventure, was revealed in mid-February as a third-person competitive proposition accessible for Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms during 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney's Among the Stars - Official Trailer

Disney's Among the Stars is a six-part docuseries that focuses on NASA. Working alongside NASA's team of flight controllers, engineers, and specialists, this series offers behind-the-scenes access to NASA's mission of repairing a $2 billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. The series starts by following astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy on his quest to complete one last mission and fly to the International Space Station. Cameras have been stationed on the International Space Station and Earth, so the docuseries will also feature intimate footage, livestream capture, and personal video diaries. Among the Stars is an original documentary series, streaming from October 6, 2021 on Disney Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

First Look at Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Comes From Apple

During this year’s Apple Event (unveiling the iPhone 13), Star Wars fans were given their first look at Hunters gameplay in action. This is definitely not among the things I expected to see during the Apple Event. While talking up their new slate of products, some footage of Star Wars: Hunters, the upcoming arena shooter/action title, was revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Star Wars: Hunters cinematic trailer shows off a diverse cast of combatants, delayed to early 2022

Star Wars: Hunters, the battle arena game coming to mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch, will have a wide selection of characters for players to pick from when they enter The Arena. The game is being developed by Zynga and Lucasfilms Games, and in the newly announced cinematic trailer, we learn we expect the game to release sometime in early 2022. Originally, Star Wars: Hunters had a 2021 release date, but that’s been pushed back.
VIDEO GAMES

