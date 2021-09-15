First Official Trailer for Star Wars: Hunters Arrives

Star Wars and LEGO rejoin their fruitful efforts to give their fans a new episode of the saga LEGO Star Wars, the popular crossover that has given us so many video games and toy sets, and now comes in the form of animated episode with a most terrifying and witty tone, of course. And is that LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales can be enjoyed from the next October 1, 2021 What halloween special for Disney+. And we already have your official trailer that you can see heading this news together with his official synopsis.

