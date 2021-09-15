CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shazam 2 Star Rachel Zegler Shines in New West Side Story Trailer

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most-anticipated films this year is Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical West Side Story. A teaser trailer was released last April giving us a first look at the new take. Now, we have an extended peek at the epic-looking musical that revolves around a classic forbidden love story in the streets of 1950s New York City.

West Side Story - Official Trailer

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). West Side Story lands in U.S. theaters on December 10, 2021.
‘West Side Story’ Drops Grandiose Trailer for Spielberg Remake

West Side Story dropped its official trailer on Wednesday and the Steven Spielberg remake looks as epic as the Oscar-winning original musical. A little more than two minutes in length, the preview shows the classic story of forbidden love between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) and the hatred the Jets and Sharks have for one another. Although a remake of the 1961 film, Spielberg’s version is not a shot-for-shot copy, as can be seen in the bold, stylish trailer which has new scenes and different dialogue from classic moments. West Side Story also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James. Rita Moreno, who an Oscar for her performance in the original film, also appears in the remake. The 20th Century film wrapped in October 2019 but has been awaiting release after being delayed a few times due to the pandemic. Tony Kushner penned the screenplay with Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum producing. West Side Story is due in theater Dec. 10. Watch the trailer below.
West Side Story trailer is full of light as Spielberg gets musical tonight

Tonight, tonight, the world is full of light in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's new movie version of West Side Story. Rachel Zegler is a star-crossed lover in the new trailer. Coming out at the holidays, Spielberg's lavish and colour-drenched new spin on the Broadway musical is shot with modern flair but still evoking the 1961 film adaptation's joyous Technicolor energy.
West Side Story: Watch Tony and Maria Fall in Love in First Official Trailer

The most beautiful sound you’ve ever heard is making its way into theaters this December. Disney has released a new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story. Content. It begins with newcomer Rachel Zegler’s Maria gorgeously singing the opening bars of “Tonight” a cappella while standing on...
A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Nightmare Alley to West Side Story

