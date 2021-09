One Piece has dropped the next major chapter in the ambitious new take on Eiichiro Oda's original manga series from the creators behind Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma! As part of a special celebration for the One Piece franchise, fans have seen a number of new makeovers for the series from other prominent creators such as Nisekoi's Naoshi Komi and Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi, but this all kicked off with special take on the series focusing on Sanji and his desire to cook better and better meals for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew.

