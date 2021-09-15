CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US states with high obesity almost doubles to 16, CDC says

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of U.S. states where more than a third of adults are obese has nearly doubled since 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was the case for 16 states last year, up from nine states in 2018 and 12 in 2019, the CDC said in a report Wednesday. Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Delaware were new additions to the list since last year, with obesity rates in those states now surpassing 35%, a level the agency defines as high.

