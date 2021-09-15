CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 15 September 2021 it...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021. On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika" or „the bank") purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 9 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 25,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1023.2648p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") Cambridge (UK) 6 September 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 1Details of the person discharging...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program. VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands "" ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program. DateTotal...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 17 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Notification on manager’s related party transactions

Apranga APB has received notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by Minvista UAB, legal entity closely related to chairman of the board Darius Mockus (see attachment). Rimantas...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons. Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S., September 7, 2021 – Zealand...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF),...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 17 September 2021 in the attached file. Furthermore, the data will be distributed...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
Reuters

Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) boss Adam Aron said the theater chain would accept ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin for ticket purchases, as cryptocurrencies gain acceptance among mainstream investors and companies. "Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for...
MARKETS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration's revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration's new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration's goal for financial reporting, stating, "this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS

