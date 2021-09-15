8 Key Facts About the Upcoming Brilliant Earth (BRLT) IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) opened for trading at $3.42 after pricing 3,060,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,060,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $4.25 per share and an expiration date of five years from the date of issuance at a combined offering price of $4.25.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO