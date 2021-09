Shannen Doherty refuses to make a bucket list because she says for her, breast cancer isn't a death sentence, but merely one part of her life. The actress recently spoke about her battle with the disease at a virtual panel for her upcoming Lifetime film, List of a Lifetime. "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out," said Doherty, according to People.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO