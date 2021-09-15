Alex Murdaugh will likely be charged in suicide attempt, attorney says. But with what?

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney was shot on Saturday about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside of their home. According to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby, Murdaugh called 911 and reported he was shot early Saturday afternoon on a road in Hampton County, he was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia and treated for a ‘superficial gunshot would to the head.’ According to a statement, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident. Murdaugh is currently in rehab and has resigned from the families’ law firm. A family spokesperson said they expect him to recover and has asked for privacy. On June 7th, Murdaugh had called 911 and said he arrived home to find his wife Margaret and son Paul shot dead outside of their home with Colleton County Sheriff’s Deputies revealing both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. SLED took over the investigation but the case remains unsolved. A $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties responsible for their deaths was announced by Murdaugh.

