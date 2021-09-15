CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Edward Waters University Accelerates Digital Transformation through New Partnership with Ellucian

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Edward Waters University has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A longtime Ellucian customer and one of the nation's 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Edward Waters University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian.

nationalblackguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Veronica Cohen Appointed Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Development, Marketing and Communications at Edward Waters University

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA — With a diverse background spanning more than thirty years of fundraising, donor relations, institutional support, and advancement at institutions of higher education, Ms. Veronica Cohen has accepted an appointment as the new vice president of institutional advancement, development, marketing and communications at Edward Waters University (EWU). Ms....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eastern Progress

"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs. HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

BibliU Helps University Libraries Enable Student Success through Seamless Access to Digital Content

ETextbook Availability and Flexible Scalable Pricing Models Facilitate Learning Equity and Maximize Library Budgets. Learning Enablement technology provider BibliU announced its On-Demand Learning and Curated Learning solutions, enabling academic libraries to increase the scope, coverage and convenience of their Textbook Reserve programs. Geared toward the unique needs of university libraries, BibliU’s solutions offer affordable access to a wide range of digital textbook titles, including many otherwise out-of-reach for libraries.
EDUCATION
hbr.org

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation. Around the mahogany tables of corporate boardrooms and the plywood workbenches of garage-based startups, one topic has threatened to monopolize business discussions for years: digital transformation. The first question in those discussions is often some form of “what is digital transformation?” The short...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Colleges#New Partnership#Ellucian Colleague Saas#Hbcu#Erp
tdworld.com

Kaluza Signs ‘Unrivalled’ Transatlantic Partnership with Innowatts to Accelerate Digitalization

The companies plan to deploy their technologies throughout North America and Europe, offering market participants a suite of capabilities to transform their operations and customer experience. Innowatts and Kaluza, two of the world’s leading energy technology platforms, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a combined offering that enables digital...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Institutions Face Imperative to Embrace Digital Transformation, According to New Research from Ivy.ai

College students expect institutions to communicate on their terms, provide unique learning experiences through hybrid, remote options. A new study from Ivy.ai shows that recent college graduates prefer email over all other methods of communication. According to the newly released Voice of the Student Survey, 37 percent of students prefer email over all other methods of communication when it comes to interacting with administrators at an institution.
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

An alliance that delivers true ‘People-Process-Technology’ transformation that helps global enterprises maximize their financial performance in the age of digital. HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
clarkson.edu

miSci and Clarkson University Launch Partnership to Advance New Generation of STEM Leaders

Schenectady, New York, September 9, 2021 –– The Museum of Innovation and Science (miSci), the Capital Region’s largest science museum, and Clarkson University, a private, national research university and a leader in technological education, have formalized a partnership to advance informal and formal STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education. Under...
POTSDAM, NY
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Digital Transformation Consultancy

ATS Global provides pharmaceutical companies a procedural, strategic method for digital transformation that enables you to fully realise your digital transformation ambitions, no matter your company’s size and scope. This consultancy service, named Digital Realized, is based on over 30 years of accumulated real-world knowledge and experience in performing digital...
BUSINESS
countryfolks.com

Figuring out the digital transformation puzzle

As a co-owner of a family farm operating in Illinois for nearly 150 years, Martha King is very aware of how profound technological advancements can change farm operations. “Obviously,” she said, “our farm has seen extraordinary changes over the past century and a half.”. King, who also serves as the...
AGRICULTURE
Healthcare IT News

Talking it through: speech recognition takes the strain of digital transformation

HITN: COVID-19 has further exposed employee stress and burnout as major challenges for healthcare. Tell us how we can stop digital transformation technologies from simply adding to them. By making sure that they are adopted for the right reasons – meeting clinician’s needs without adding more stress or time pressures...
HEALTH
anderson.edu

Anderson University Launches Accelerated MBA Program

Anderson, Ind. — Anderson University’s Falls School of Business has launched an Accelerated Master of Business Administration (MBA) program designed for adults who are looking for flexibility in completing their coursework. On this path, students can earn their MBA with 7-week online courses. This is the newest format of Anderson University’s four MBA programs.
ANDERSON, IN
finchannel.com

Wells Fargo Announces New Digital Infrastructure Strategy and Strategic Partnerships With Microsoft, Google Cloud

The FINANCIAL — Wells Fargo & Company announced its new digital infrastructure strategy, combining a multi-cloud approach with third-party data centers to drive technological speed, agility, and scalability for its customers and employees. Central to the digital infrastructure strategy is Wells Fargo’s selection of two industry leaders as its public cloud providers: Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider and Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Disruptive Technologies Accelerate Digital and Open Banking

Today, a nexus of disruptive technologies is becoming omnipresent in banking. In a survey we commissioned with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) with 305 global banking executives relating to the digitization of banking, 66% said that new technologies will continue to drive global banking in the next five years, over regulation and changing customer behaviour.
TECHNOLOGY
TravelDailyNews.com

Biman Bangladesh Airlines adopts comprehensive suite of Sabre solutions to drive revenue growth through digital transformation

Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced a new strategic partnership with Bangladesh’s national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Biman). Under the new agreement, Biman will adopt the SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) to power digital transformation, drive revenue growth and improve...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy