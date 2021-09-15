Edward Waters University Accelerates Digital Transformation through New Partnership with Ellucian
Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Edward Waters University has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A longtime Ellucian customer and one of the nation's 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Edward Waters University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian.nationalblackguide.com
