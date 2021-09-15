CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Tech’s Jonynas named GLIAC Player of the Week

Daily Mining Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON — Michigan Tech senior Anna Jonynas has been named the GLIAC Volleyball North Division Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Sept. 13). Jonynas led the Huskies to a 4-0 weekend at the Illinois Springfield Capital Classic. She tallied 52 kills on the weekend, averaging 4.7 per set while hitting .314. Jonynas added 47 digs (3.6 per set) and four aces. She had double-doubles against McKendree (10 kills, 15 digs) and No. 8 Norwest Missouri State (16 kills, 21 digs). She added 10 kills versus Lake Erie and 16 kills against Illinois Springfield.

