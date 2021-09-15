Biden Approval Rating Plummets To 42%
(Washington, DC) — A new poll is showing President Biden is in uncharted territory. The Quinnipiac University survey found half of American voters disapprove of the commander-in-chief. It’s the first time his approval rating has dropped into “negative territory” since moving into the White House. Nearly six in ten Americans also disapproved of his foreign policy following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. On the other side, 42 percent of voters approved of the President’s total performance.www.kabc.com
