Biden Approval Rating Plummets To 42%

KABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — A new poll is showing President Biden is in uncharted territory. The Quinnipiac University survey found half of American voters disapprove of the commander-in-chief. It’s the first time his approval rating has dropped into “negative territory” since moving into the White House. Nearly six in ten Americans also disapproved of his foreign policy following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. On the other side, 42 percent of voters approved of the President’s total performance.

www.kabc.com

Comments / 132

Buffalo Soldiers
4d ago

Ok who are the 42%? Come on out show yourselves! Tell the 58% why you support this man and please would a Biden supporter please tell us why you voted for this man, and we know that no one can actually give us an answer at least not without mentioning Trump 🙄

Reply(16)
59
Knope
3d ago

Wait till Gen Milley gets Court Martialed for treason and sedition. The Biden administration is an embarrassing disaster.

Reply(2)
37
CAsurvivor
3d ago

My guess….it is much lower! You have to be nuts to approve of anything this shell of a man has done! A waste of oxygen for 50 years!

Reply(1)
17
