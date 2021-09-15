CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Two men facing drug charges after separate Tuesday incidents in Norfolk

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. – Two men are in custody and facing drug charges after separate Tuesday night incidents. Shortly before 8:00, a Norfolk Police officer was handling a call on W. Norfolk Ave when the officer’s attention was drawn to a car revving its engine in the parking lot. The officer recognized the car as belonging to 61-year-old Leon Christiansen, who had an active Wayne County warrant against him. Christiansen was taken into custody, and in a subsequent search, officers reportedly recovered a plastic straw containing a crystalline rock substance that tested positive for methamphetamine from his pant pocket. He now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Pierce, NE
City
Wayne, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Norfolk Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana#Methamphetamine
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy