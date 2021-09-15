Two men facing drug charges after separate Tuesday incidents in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. – Two men are in custody and facing drug charges after separate Tuesday night incidents. Shortly before 8:00, a Norfolk Police officer was handling a call on W. Norfolk Ave when the officer’s attention was drawn to a car revving its engine in the parking lot. The officer recognized the car as belonging to 61-year-old Leon Christiansen, who had an active Wayne County warrant against him. Christiansen was taken into custody, and in a subsequent search, officers reportedly recovered a plastic straw containing a crystalline rock substance that tested positive for methamphetamine from his pant pocket. He now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.