REEDVILLE—Pauline Elizabeth Terry “Polly” Deihl was called by her Lord and Savior to her heavenly home at age 82 on September 12, 2021. Polly passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a lengthy stay in the hospital following a serious fall. Polly was the daughter of Elizabeth Terry Campbell and Walter Terry born on December 2, 1938. She was the stepdaughter of Robert Campbell.