CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Expo New Mexico School Art Showcase

By Tags: Core Headline
aps.edu
 5 days ago

You don't have to go to the State Fair to check out the artwork by students in APS and all across the state. From the State Fair website: In keeping with the Arts Education Is Essential program for students, parents, school administrators, community leaders, arts and classroom teacher leaders, the New Mexico State Fair is collaborating with the New Mexico Public Education Department to exhibit student learning through the Arts for all New Mexico students.

www.aps.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Aps#The New Mexico State Fair
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy