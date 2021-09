The South Korean golfer finished four shots ahead of two others at Oregon Golf Club in West Linn.A day off because of rain didn't slow South Korean Jin Young Ko at the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic. Rain forced postponement of Saturday's third round, and LPGA officials made it a 54-hole tournament. Ko didn't relinquish her lead in the final round Sunday, shooting 3-under 69 to win the tournament by four shots at Oregon Golf Club in West Linn. It's her ninth career win, and second this year. Ko, 26, entered the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world in Rolex...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO