Las Vegas, NV

NAB 21 abandoned

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

The NAB show, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas next month, has been abandoned as a result of the ongoing Covid situation. The organisers had been confident of holding the event, normally on in April, this autumn, but travel restrictions imposed by the US and a reluctance among clients to attend have seen them withdraw.

advanced-television.com

Light Reading

NAB cancels 2021 event as Delta variant surges

The National Association of Broadcasters is the latest major industry organization to shift gears amid the recent rise in COVID-19 infections. The organization announced Wednesday that this year's annual NAB Show, set for October 9-13, has been cancelled, with plans underway to offer "select" content from the event in a virtual format through its digital hub, NAB Amplify.
insideradio.com

Citing ‘Insurmountable Challenges,’ NAB Cancels 2021 NAB Show.

For the second time in as many years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of The NAB Show. The National Association of Broadcasters announced today (Sept. 15) that it has pulled the plug on its biggest conference along with co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, all scheduled to take place next month in Las Vegas.
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: NAB cancels 2021 convention

The National Association of Broadcasters show announced it is cancelling its Las Vegas convention this year. The annual convention was set to take place Oct. 9-13. NAB’s 2020 show also was canceled due to the coronavirus. The show released a statement announcing the cancellation. “For more than a year, we...
