Behind Viral Videos

TikTok partners with Mediaocean

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

has announced that it will be partnering with TikTok on technology that will integrate TikTok advertising into Mediaocean’s closed ecosystems optimisation solution (formerly Scope by 4C). The partnership will enable brands and agencies to plan, buy, measure, and optimize TikTok ads alongside other media channels in the Mediaocean platform.

advanced-television.com

protocol.com

Can TikTok take down YouTube?

Good morning! This Tuesday, TikTok's rivalry with YouTube amps up, tech companies respond to the Texas anti-abortion law, #AppleToo organizers lay out their demands, and get ready for an avalanche of IPOs. The Big Story. Can YouTube keep ahead of TikTok?. TikTok's cultural influence has been undeniable for a while...
TechCrunch

TikTok, influencers on the clock

Alex is on a well-deserved vacation this week, so for the Equity Wednesday deep dive, we took the conversation to Twitter Spaces. Danny, Mary Ann and Jonathan Metrick, the chief growth officer at Portage Ventures, dove into growth marketing. You can listen to the full episode on the Equity Podcast feed.
mediapost.com

Mediaocean Integrates TikTok: Enables Agencies To Plan, Buy, Measure, Optimize

Mediaocean, Madison Avenue’s legacy media-buying processing systems provider, which sometimes gets knocked for not being flexible and progressive when it comes to new media options, this morning announced a deal to integrate TikTok advertising. “The partnership will enable brands and agencies to plan, buy, measure, and optimize TikTok ads alongside...
marketresearchtelecast.com

TikTok overtakes Youtube: Americans and British spend more time on TikTok

The app analytics company App Annie found that Android users, on average, spend more time on TikTok than on the YouTube app. However, the analysis is only based on data from Great Britain and the USA. Data from China were not taken into account, although a Chinese company operates the popular video portal and it is extremely popular in China under the name Douyin. In addition, the data of iPhone owners is missing.
allmusic.com

The Power of TikTok and Disrupting the Music Industry

It's no secret that TikTok has taken the world by storm, and because of its many interactive users, Tiktok is the essential app connecting Gen Z. It has even sparked tangible political protests, for example, the TikTok users who reserved thousands of seats at President Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally to provoke a smaller turnout. Beyond physical protest, during the summer of 2020, the app was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement with various activists going viral sharing how to be an ally in addition to other applicable information. This incredible power of influence is reflected in the music industry. There have been quite a few up-and-coming artists who first produced music for TikTok audios then blew up as a result of the audio's popularity. The musicians catapulted into fame by TikTok range among genre and mood, with one consistent element being that the songs are extremely catchy (though this may have to do with the repetitive audio nature of TikTok). This broad range provides an abundance of musicians, and the following five artists used TikTok thoroughly to their advantage.
Guitar World Magazine

Fender launches official TikTok account

The Big F becomes the first major guitar brand to set up a TikTok channel, which will feature exclusive content, educational material and appearances from Blu de Tiger, the Nova Twins and more. Fender today unveiled its updated Player Plus lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars, and the brand...
UC Daily Campus

Art, TikTok, and organizing

I think we all know that TikTok and other social media are not good for us, but it’s hard to step away. Recognizing we’re living in a time where – well, a lot needs to change – social media can help spread art and information. However, the primary objective of social media (and TikTok in particular) is to simply hold your attention. Though a thriving space of revolutionary organizing and art exists on the app, real change can only happen if we work outside of it.
B93

The Latest TikTok Trend Is Fire!

I don't know why some of us get addicted to TikTok but we do. Then some of us take it a step further by actually buying products we see on TikTok, trying some of the exercises, dances and even recipes, which is what caught my attention recently. However, this particular recipe is a hard pass. I just can't bring myself to try it.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
districtchronicles.com

What Is Grace Kelly TikTok Challenge? Meaning of Viral TikTok Trend

Several challenges on some reputed social media platforms become trends and millions of people joined to do so. Today, we are talking about Grace Kelly Challenge because it has been trending on TikTok results in many people attempting it. But, people can’t know the meaning of the challenge and they just do it. Here, we are providing all the information and the exact meaning of the famous TikTok Trend.
thepaypers.com

CUBE partners Sionic

CUBE has partnered with Sionic to accelerate regulatory compliance, by combining CUBE’s AI-powered regulatory data inventory with Sionic’s applied expertise in global financial compliance. According to the official press release, the combination of CUBE and Sionic will ensure that clients have up-to-date regulatory obligations that are relevant to their business,...
Taste Of Home

TikTok Is Obsessed with These Adjustable Measuring Spoons

If you’ve ever had to dig through a messy kitchen drawer to find individual measuring spoons, the KitchenArt Cook’s Pro Adjust-A-Measure set is going to rock your world. These nifty adjustable measuring spoons cut down on clutter and provide accurate measurements. They’re some of the best affordable kitchen organization tools for small spaces. Of course, they went viral on TikTok and we’re obsessed with them, too.
Advanced Television

Whip Media, Simply.TV announce strategic partnership

Whip Media, the enterprise software platform and data provider to some of the world’s largest entertainment organizations, has announced a strategic data partnership with global metadata supplier Simply.TV. The growth of streaming platforms, combined with an unprecedented level of content availability, has created a need for enhanced metadata services to...
chatsports.com

Sokin joins as official partner

We're delighted to announce a new partnership with Sokin, as the next generation global payments provider becomes our official money transfer partner. Sokin provides an open and transparent payments platform by removing barriers that have historically hindered access and financial inclusion. It is the only payment platform providing global payments for a fixed monthly fee, allowing users the power to make unlimited payments and transfers.
Advanced Television

ITV Studios, Tencent partner for A Year on Planet Earth

ITV Studios has unveiled Tencent Video as their latest international co-production partner for the natural history series A Year on Planet Earth, originally commissioned by ITV in the UK and produced by Plimsoll Productions, in association with ITV Studios. Tencent Video, the online video streaming platform in China, has joined...
Advanced Television

Evergent partners with Astro

Evergent, the CRM specialist, has announced a partnership with Astro, the Malaysian content and entertainment company. Through the agreement, Astro will use Evergent’s customer management and monetisation tools to support registration and subscription management for its new streaming service, sooka. Offering both free ad-supported content and subscription services, sooka unites live international sports programming with popular Malaysian dramas and entertainment programmes.
pipestonestar.com

This little piggy went to TikTok

In the age of social media, many organizations, businesses and professionals are using online platforms to promote their work and to educate their communities. Here in Pipestone, a local veterinarian is using TikTok, a social media platform that is gaining serious traction worldwide despite having been recently released in 2016.
