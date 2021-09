Join us online for a FREE virtual class on growing strawberries! Class topics include how to select, plant, and grow strawberries in the home garden. Register here: https://forms.gle/KtSmstTHMpYJi2kPA to access our classroom which includes a 25-minute instructional video, gardening resources, and strawberry recipes. As part of our annual fundraiser, you may pre-order plants by calling (904) 259-3520. You will pay at pickup (mid-October). Limited quantities available; unclaimed orders will be offered to those on the waiting list.

