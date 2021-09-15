Claire Huangci Virtual Concert

From bread baking to gardening, all kinds of skills were perfected over the pandemic. Award-winning pianist Clarie Huangci, however, has been honing her craft since she was just nine years old. The youngest participant to ever receive Second Prize at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, Huangci has won first prizes for her performances all around the globe. After years of performance with international orchestras in Europe, Asia and North America, she hosts an intimate and virtual showcase of Bach, Beethoven and Schubert over four evenings, in partnership with the Bay Area’s Steinway Society.