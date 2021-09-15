CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest: Largest colleges offer mix of vaccine requirements

westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

STORRS, Conn. — There’s been a mix of coronavirus requirements at universities and colleges in the U.S. At most of the largest public universities, students aren’t obligated to be vaccinated …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

cbslocal.com

COVID: Contra Costa Community Colleges Approves Vaccination Requirement For Employees, Students

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa Community College District on Wednesday approved a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees and students starting later this fall. Under the requirement, which goes into effect on November 1, vaccination is required for all district employees and students who attend at least one in-person class or visits a campus. The district operates Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College and Los Medanos College.
COLLEGES
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois college offering vaccine incentives to students

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL-- In an effort to improve vaccination rates across southern Illinois, John A. Logan College (JALC) is offering monetary incentives for students who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, JALC will begin offering fully vaccinated students $200. Students must be enrolled in 3 credit hours this fall to...
COLLEGES
#U S
CBS Boston

Parents Call For Remote Learning Option For Mass. Students Not Yet Eligible To Be Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) – A group of parents from around Massachusetts is calling for remote learning options for some students. Parents of elementary and middle school students want remote learning to at least be an option for students who can’t get vaccinated yet, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. During a virtual press conference Monday hosted by Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and Massachusetts Parents for Remote Learning Options, parents from across the state plan to call for the remote learning option for select groups of children. The parents want a remote learning option for students who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated, those with disabilities, those that are medically fragile or children who are at high risk for COVID-19. Organizers say some parents feel their concerns are being ignored by education officials. “Things have changed so much. Some parents, like myself, may have felt comfortable having kids in school prior to learning about the Delta variant,” Vatsady Sivongxay of Mass Education Justice Alliance said. “But so many parents have had anxiety and stress kind of going back to wondering if this is the best decision for their kids.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Hundreds of Mass. schools yet to receive state supplied COVID testing tools

BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned that hundreds of Massachusetts schools are still waiting for their state supplied COVID-19 diagnostic tools. This year schools in the Commonwealth have a new testing option that they can opt into. Massachusetts will continue pool testing. There’s also an option to ‘test and stay’ which is an effort to keep more students out of quarantine and in the classroom when there’s an exposure.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

High staff vaccination rates helps nursing homes beat COVID

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nursing homes in Missouri with the vast majority of staff vaccinated tend to have strikingly lower rates of COVID-19 cases among residents, according to federal records, a trend …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
CBS Denver

2 Colorado College Students Launch ‘Price Medic’ With Goal Of Helping Patients Find Affordable Procedures

(CBS4) – A pair of college students from Monument are on a mission to make finding affordable health care as easy as possible. Just a month ago, the two launched the site Price Medic, a database of prices for procedures at hundreds of hospitals. If the labors of college aren’t already enough, Katelynn Salmon and Josh Nakka keep piling on. “It’s sort of like a second full time job for both of us,” Salmon said. The high school classmates are the founders of Price Medic, an idea born after insurance wouldn’t cover Salmon’s family member’s surgery earlier this year. “My family really struggled with, one,...
MONUMENT, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Columbia Missourian

Vaccine mandate for employers wrong, unconstitutional

President Biden’s soft authoritarianism hardened up somewhat last week. While announcing on Thursday new dictates to businesses nationwide with over 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests, he expressed his frustration with those unvaccinated deplorables; his “patience has run out.”. Apparently vaccine availability only went so far, and now...
U.S. POLITICS
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician says all four children tested positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
PHOENIX, AZ
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000. The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,045,835 cases and 19,183, according to the...
ARIZONA STATE

