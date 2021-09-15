LVMS gets cool new NASCAR Playoff date in 2022
Change (and cooler temperatures) will be in the air when NASCAR’s Cup Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. LVMS will host the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, the debut race of NASCAR’s Next Gen car on a 1.5-mile superspeedway, on March 6. The speedway’s annual fall date, the South Point 400, will be Oct. 16 — three weeks later than past years. The South Point 400 also will be the first race of the final round of the NASCAR Playoffs.www.lvms.com
Comments / 0