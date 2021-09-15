CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How wildlife sightings create community

By Ana Maria Spagna
High Country News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat we share and what we keep quiet in small mountain towns. For many years, in this tiny mountain town, we avoided certain signs. Oh, we had trailhead signs and wooden slabs on brush-hidden driveways adorned with family names. But there was an unspoken rule: No signs for political candidates. Even when a neighbor ran for the state Legislature and his face graced fence-line billboards elsewhere in the county, we didn’t see many here. Why? There was no need. With fewer than 100 year-round residents in our remote corner of the Northwest, we knew where everyone stood. Or we thought we did. We just didn’t want to know. We needed each other too much to risk conflict.

