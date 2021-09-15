Maroon Devils attacked by Franklin Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — In just his fifth quarter as an NFL quarterback, Mac Jones was involved in some trickery — and some successful trickery at that. Josh McDaniels dipped into his bag of tricks in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets, calling for a dandy of a trick play on a first-and-10 at the Jets’ 33-yard line. Already leading 3-0, and having gained possession on Zach Wilson’s second interception in as many pass attempts, the Patriots called for a trick play that involved Jones tossing to James White on what appeared to be a standard running play. Yet when White...

