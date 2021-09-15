CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maroon Devils attacked by Franklin Panthers

 5 days ago

Last Friday’s football game was a must see. With Swain and Franklin both ranked 2-0, fans knew this would be a nail-biting game. From the moment the Devils stepped onto the field they looked determined to put up a fight, but the Panthers pounced on the scoreboard with a touchdown with seven minutes left in the first quarter. With one minute 23 seconds left in the first quarter, Franklin scored again making the score 14-0. In the second quarter, they scored yet again, ending the first half with 21-0.

