Official Trailer for Indie Crime Drama 'The Cleaner' Starring King Orba
"Geez, are you sure you want to find this guy?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime drama titled The Cleaner, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Erin Elders. This will be arriving on VOD starting in October this year for anyone interested in watching. When a middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly takes on an eccentric new client, he gets roped into locating her estranged son. Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. The film stars King Orba, who also co-wrote the script, along with Luke Wilson, Lynda Carter, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, and Shiloh Fernandez. This doesn't look like any kind of charming story about a hard working cleaner, more of a gritty thriller about a man caught up in something bigger than him.www.firstshowing.net
Comments / 0