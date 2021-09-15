Official Trailer for Indie Crime Drama 'The Cleaner' Starring King Orba

James Wan and Jason Momoa are hard at work on the Aquaman sequel, but the good news is that you don't have to wait till then to see Wan return to the world of Atlantis. DC will bring Aquaman to the small screen in a three-part event known as Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and now we have our first trailer for the anticipated animated mini-series. As you can see in the video above, the three-part event is a lighthearted adventure for the whole family that tells an original story of Aquaman's first adventures as King of Atlantis, and the series will also feature his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and more as they have epic underwater adventures packed with bright colors and comedy.

