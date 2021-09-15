Potential Republican candidates trail Gov Pritzker’s campaign cash lead
Like or not, money is expected to be a major factor in the upcoming race for Illinois governor. In 2014, then candidate for governor Bruce Rauner spent $36 million to unseat Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn. In 2018, Rauner spent around $70 million, but that wasn’t a match to J.B. Pritzker’s $160 million. Pritzker, now as governor, has self-financed $33 million so far this cycle. Last week, Republican businessman Jesse Sullivan entered the race. The 37-year-old has nearly $11 million in campaign funds. He said the funds he raised from out-of-state donors is necessary to take on a billionaire governor.www.vandaliaradio.com
