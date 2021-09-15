Q2 2020 Recap: Parolees near Illinois ZIP code 60636 convicted of financial crimes or fraud

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the conviction and sentencing of Dawer Nadi, 63, of Long Island, for defrauding New York state by submitting false Medicaid claims for dental services after his dental license was revoked. Nadi was convicted last month of grand larceny, unauthorized practice of dentistry, and several counts of filing false Medicaid claims, and sentenced today to 4 and 1/3 to 10 years imprisonment and ordered to pay $27,768.42 in restitution. Nadi’s New York dental license was revoked in January 2011, following a previous conviction from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in March 2005 for fraudulently overbilling Medicaid for dental services. Today’s sentencing concludes an investigation started by the OAG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) in 2011 upon learning that Nadi continued to practice dentistry notwithstanding the revocation of his license. He was arrested last year after being a fugitive since 2012.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO