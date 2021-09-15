Hey guys, looking for something to do on a Wednesday morning? My newest edition of Games That Time Forgot is now live, and today we're covering a game that stars the mascot of the company that owns most of your childhood! Link in the comments. Bump!

Another month, another Zelda: Breath of the Wild (re)discovery. Yes these are still happening, and they’re still fascinating. One of the newest reborn crazes is the “triple updraft,” which does not require modding or some other insane method that might have turned you off from various Breath of the Wild tricks in the past. In this reddit post by tetr4_hc (Tetra Hc), we see exactly how it plays out step by step.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO