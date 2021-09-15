Bank Robbery #5

Case: 21-2570697

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 12:21 p.m.

Location: 2514 Guadalupe St.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

At 12:21 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Austin 9-1-1 received a call regarding a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 2514 Guadalupe St.

The suspect had entered the bank, and given a note to the teller demanding money. The bank teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect then ran out the back door. The suspect was last seen walking northbound in the 2500 block of San Antonio Street.

Please see attached photos, and the suspect description:

-40+ years of age

-Approximately 6’ tall

-Gray, short and balding hair

-Wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black pants, blue mask and backpack

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.