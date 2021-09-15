CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Bank Robbery #5

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 5 days ago

Case: 21-2570697

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 12:21 p.m.

Location: 2514 Guadalupe St.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

At 12:21 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Austin 9-1-1 received a call regarding a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 2514 Guadalupe St.

The suspect had entered the bank, and given a note to the teller demanding money. The bank teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect then ran out the back door. The suspect was last seen walking northbound in the 2500 block of San Antonio Street.

Please see attached photos, and the suspect description:

-40+ years of age

-Approximately 6’ tall

-Gray, short and balding hair

-Wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black pants, blue mask and backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FBr8_0bwt7FBW00

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
NRToday.com

Suspect in July US Bank robbery arrested Thursday

A woman suspected of robbing the downtown Roseburg branch of U.S. Bank on July 20 is now in the Douglas County Jail. Amanda Cecilia Wydur, 29, of Portland, was arrested in Tualatin after a nearly six-week search for the suspect who reportedly robbed the bank branch at 619 SE Main St.
ROSEBURG, OR
wtae.com

Two bank robberies under investigation in Pittsburgh area

Two bank robberies are under investigation in the Pittsburgh area on Thursday afternoon. One happened at the PNC Bank on Washington Road in South Strabane Township, Washington County. The second robbery happened at the Brentwood Bank in South Fayette. South Fayette police said one person of interest was taken into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#San Antonio#The Chase Bank#Apd#Austin Pd
wspa.com

Police search for suspect after bank robbery in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Williamston. The robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank on E. Main St. Tuesday afternoon, according to Williamston Police. Investigators said the suspect was last seen driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
Ozarks First.com

Man arrested in suspected bank robbery in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department responded to a call involving a robbery at Guaranty Bank on 2109 North Glenstone. According to reports, a man walked into the bank and demanded money and then ran from the scene. However, officers caught up to the suspect, and was taken into custody.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newbedfordguide.com

Boston police seeking public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Boston Police Department Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to recent bank robberies in the north end of Boston. BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is attempting to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to two bank...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKHM

Jackson Police Dept. investigating Flagstar bank robbery

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at approximately 10:40 a.m. The male suspect entered the Flagstar Bank located at 1717 N. West Ave. He displayed a note to the teller indicating he had a gun and said it was a robbery. No weapon was actually seen. The suspect exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
JACKSON, MI
cw39.com

FBI searching for “Backpack Bandit” following Regions Bank robbery

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) The FBI Houston Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a man responsible for a series of bank robberies. Law enforcement needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man who they call “Backpack Bandit.” He’s responsible for at least three bank robberies in the Houston Area.
HOUSTON, TX
WWLP 22News

Note handed to teller during bank robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A note was passed to a teller at a bank demanding money in West Springfield Thursday morning. According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 10:20 a.m. officers were called to Aarha Credit Union located at 63 Park Ave. for a bank robbery. The bank told police the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and if the teller complied, no one would get hurt.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Austin

UTPD, APD looking for suspect involved in off-campus bank robbery

AUSTIN, Texas — Police at the University of Texas in Austin are looking for a suspect involved in an off-campus bank robbery Tuesday. According to the university's website, the Austin Police Department alerted UTPD around 12:22 p.m. of a report of a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN, TX
kptv.com

Milwaukie police: Man in custody after bank robbery

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) – Milwaukie police say one man is in custody after a bank robbery on Wednesday. At 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Bank of the West, located at 11050 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. The suspect reportedly showed a threatening note to a teller demanding money, but no weapon was shown.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Bank robbery in Milwaukie triggers lockdown for nearby schools

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Milwaukie police say a local Bank of the West was robbed Wednesday morning, prompting nearby schools to be put on lockdown as officers searched for the suspect. Police learned of the robbery as it was in progress shortly before 10 a.m. at the bank on Southeast McLoughlin...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

81
Followers
645
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy