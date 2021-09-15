CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Nucleares Power Plants Threaten A Cessation Of Activity At All Plants

By Surei v
lakecountyfloridanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish Nuclear Industry Forum has expressed this Tuesday its rejection of the bill on the remuneration of CO2 not emitted from the electricity market and the Royal Decree-Law approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday to reduce the price of electricity, and has ensured that its application could result “in the cessation of the activity of the entire nuclear park.”

