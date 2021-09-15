CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building Permits Filed for The Vivian on the BeltLine

By Daniel Alvarado
whatnowatlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwell Design Studio has filed building permits for six buildings on behalf of RangeWater Real Estate for The Vivian on the BeltLine multifamily development. As previously reported by What Now Atlanta, the developers announced that they had broken ground on the project in August. The project is now ready to start building upwards, starting with six buildings including four residential buildings, a clubhouse and a trash enclosure.

