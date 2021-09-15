217 6th Street Marion MLS# 21097685 Price $104,900 Great opportunity to own this 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in a great neighborhood in the Village of Marion. Have some peace of mind with City utilities, Natural gas and Central Air. Add some of your finishing touches to make this house your home! Enjoy the back deck sitting watching over your deep lot. Plenty of room for storage in the basement and shed. Check it out! Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.