Study Finds that COVID Vaccines Generate Immune Responses Beyond Antibodies in People with MS on Imm

Study Finds that COVID Vaccines Generate Immune Responses Beyond Antibodies in People with MS on Immune-Suppressing Therapies. In a study of 20 people with MS who had taken therapies that deplete antibody producing immune B cells, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines stimulated immune responses that may be protective against the virus, although the responses were reduced compared with people without MS. This study is already informing advice regarding timing of therapies and vaccinations. Further study, now ongoing, is needed to understand how well-protected people with MS on certain disease-modifying therapies are from getting COVID-19 once they’re vaccinated. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines.www.nationalmssociety.org
