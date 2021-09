Orlando Elizondo has spent a lot of time thinking about how health care is delivered – not in doctor’s offices or emergency rooms, but in the streets, at your front door, at church. He is a consultant whose clients include UC San Francisco, where a years-long effort at the Healthforce Center has been looking at the effectiveness of community health workers. These are not doctors or nurses, but something like a hybrid of patient advocates and educators, or as they have been known, “barefoot doctors.”

