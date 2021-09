(Shenandoah)-- The Shenandoah Mustangs (1-1) are looking to get their second straight win of the season and their first win against the Trojans (0-2) since 2016. The Mustangs defeated Nodaway Valley 28-26 in non-district play to get their first win of the season last week. The Shenandoah defense allowed no points in the second half of that game.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO