The top most influential people in global travel today

TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two years have been absolute chaos in the world due to the spread of COVID-19. There’s not one country or industry that was not somehow affected by the pandemic. However, one of the industries that took the biggest hit was the travel sector. With travel bans being enforced on all countries, no one was allowed to go in or out of any country to limit the spread of the disease, therefore, the travel sector suffered a huge economic loss. Due to this huge misfortune, it’s only right to acknowledge and validate those in the travel sector with significant influence and esteem. Here are the top influential people in global travel today:

www.traveldailynews.com

Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning This One Type of Mask

As a number of COVID restrictions have come and gone and come back again, one has remained consistent: You must wear a mask on airplanes. This requirement was instituted by many airlines early in the pandemic to keep air travel safe, and government agencies around the world have doubled down on this with their own mandates. Airlines have issued fines, pulled passengers from planes, and even canceled entire flights as a result of people flouting mask rules over the last year. Now, some companies are taking their mandates even further by banning one type of mask altogether. Read on to find out what face covering could keep you from being allowed on future flights.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules?

The UK’s Covid travel rules will be simplified from October, with the traffic light system and mandatory PCR tests scrapped for many.From 4 October, instead of green, amber and red lists of countries with differing rules on quarantine and testing for each, there will only be a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England.Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral flow...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

How Covid-19 has had a strong impact on the travel and tourism industry globally

In the last few years, the tourism industry has managed to stay afloat for a long time, now that many people are willing to spend on air travel. This has made it one of the biggest industries across the globe that contributes to economic growth. In other words, the sector experienced a staggering 59% growth in the last 10 years as per the numbers received from the international tourist's arrival. Earlier, the figure was around 880 million back in 2009, but now, it has already exceeded 1.5 billion, which is the largest ever recorded in history. Tourism is a strong sector because it has attracted millions of people globally.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

The most in demand travel jobs, 2021 data reveals

Following 18 months of lockdowns and travel restrictions, it’s not entirely surprising that interest in travel-centred jobs have increased by 140%. And with recent reports showing that the level of new candidates seeking jobs in travel has risen to its highest in three years, the consumer spending experts at money.co.uk decided to find out which travel-permitting jobs are most in demand.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Sustainable travel takes centre-stage at 2021 Business Travel Show

LONDON - Delegates with pre-booked meetings at the 2021 Business Travel Show can offset their travel to the event thanks to Direct ATPI Global Travel. Accredited carbon-offsetting from Respira is available to delegates with pre-booked meetings at stand BTSE140, for those wanting to keep their environmental footprint to a minimum.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Chile reopens its borders to foreign travelers

As of October 1, Chile will begin to welcome non-resident foreigners back into the country who are in compliance with the various health requirements, which include a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, mobility pass and more. Chile is ready to welcome travelers from around the world beginning on October 1st after over a year and a half with closed borders and restrictions. The modification of the country’s Protected Borders Plan will allow entry to all fully vaccinated non-resident foreigners who meet the requirements. Visitors will be able to enter through dedicated airports in Santiago, Iquique or Antogagasta. To enter Chile, all travelers will have to complete a series of mandatory requirements, which include:
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

MMGY Global announces launch of the Travel Marketing Collective as international travel rebounds

LONDON – MMGY Global announce the launch of the MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective, a worldwide alliance of locally based, best-in-class marketing agencies specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality across the globe. The Travel Marketing Collective will focus on delivering expertise at a global level while providing in-depth localized knowledge and contacts on the ground.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

European Travel Commission publishes Handbook on Encouraging Sustainable Tourism Practices

BRUSSELS - The European Travel Commission (ETC), representing 33 national tourism organisations in Europe, has published the new Handbook on Encouraging Sustainable Tourism Practices – a guide which explains how national and local tourism organisations can encourage tourism stakeholders at every level to build sustainable tourism practices into their everyday operations.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

European airlines: enduring market fragmentation complicates pandemic recovery process

Signs of possible further consolidation in Europe’s airline sector are a reminder of how difficult the recovery from the Covid-19 shock will be for the still fragmented industry, particularly compared with the US, says Scope Ratings. The unsolicited takeover approach by Hungary-based Wizz Air Ltd. for easyJet PLC earlier this...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Should You Book a Medjet Membership for Your Next Vacation?

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Travel medical insurance should be at the top of your vacation to-do list if you’re traveling internationally. Your US health insurance plan may not have global coverage, or might have a high out-of-network deductible. And Medicare is not accepted outside the US in almost all cases. Although international travel offers excitement, enrichment and enjoyment, there’s always the chance that you could become ill or injured. A comprehensive travel insurance policy will include coverage...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Celebrity Cruises launches largest-ever global advertising campaign, unveiling new brand look

MIAMI - The new-luxury travel brand, Celebrity Cruises, launched a multi-million-dollar global advertising campaign enticing all consumers to reawaken their wanderlust and reconnect with the people and the world around them. With the tagline, "Journey Safe, Journey Wonderfull," the campaign powerfully taps into the transformative wonders of experiencing the world...
NFL
TravelDailyNews.com

TourAmigo, the first TravelTech Show Trailblazer winner

Now merely days away; TravelTech Show, formerly Travel Technology Europe, have unveiled the first winner of the Trailblazer awards as chosen by their expert panel of judges. The winner is TourAmigo. “TourAmigo scored extremely highly with all judges. Multi-day tour operators are an underserved segment, and TourAmigo will disrupt the...
TOURISM
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
pensacolavoice.com

6 Reasons Why Are People Moving Out Of California

If you were to ask anyone from outside of the US where they would like to live if they were to move to the US, we’re confident that most people would say either New York or Los Angeles. However, most Americans would disagree with you. One of the latest trends...
CALIFORNIA STATE

