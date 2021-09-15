Carnival Corporation releases Annual Sustainability Report
MIAMI - Carnival Corporation & plc released its 11th annual sustainability report, developed in accordance with the widely recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. The company has incorporated into the report for the first time two additional disclosure frameworks, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Titled “Sustainable from Ship to Shore,” the full report is available on the company’s sustainability website.www.traveldailynews.com
