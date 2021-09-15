CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Corporation releases Annual Sustainability Report

By Tatiana Rokou
 5 days ago

MIAMI - Carnival Corporation & plc released its 11th annual sustainability report, developed in accordance with the widely recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. The company has incorporated into the report for the first time two additional disclosure frameworks, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Titled "Sustainable from Ship to Shore," the full report is available on the company's sustainability website.

TravelDailyNews.com

European Travel Commission publishes Handbook on Encouraging Sustainable Tourism Practices

BRUSSELS - The European Travel Commission (ETC), representing 33 national tourism organisations in Europe, has published the new Handbook on Encouraging Sustainable Tourism Practices – a guide which explains how national and local tourism organisations can encourage tourism stakeholders at every level to build sustainable tourism practices into their everyday operations.
TravelDailyNews.com

Green Globe Certification announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES - Green Globe Certification, a leading sustainability certification for the travel and tourism industry announces the appointment of Mrs. Birte Pelayo to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Pelayo joined Green Globe Certification in 2009 as a new graduate and has worked across the company with a...
audi-mediacenter.com

Sustainability

AUDI AG is one of the most successful manufacturers of cars in the premium segment. It forms a global network together with its customers, partners and other stakeholders. As the company plays an active role in society, it bears particular responsibility. To ensure long-term economic success, Audi focuses on individual mobility solutions and continually presses ahead with the development of innovative drive technologies with the goal of unleashing the beauty of sustainable mobility. The company attaches importance to the forward-thinking and economical use of resources and environmentally friendly production. Integrity and appreciation form the basis of being an attractive employer. Furthermore, Audi promotes corporate citizenship and supports culture and sports in order to meet its responsibility of ensuring that life is worth living in the future for the generations to come.
newschool.edu

Raz Godelnik, Assistant Professor of Strategic Design and Management, is Rethinking Corporate Sustainability

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently released its sixth report in a series of climate assessments that give updates and information on climate change. Politicians, media outlets, activists, and more all agreed that the new report is the most urgent and pressing one yet, as the major takeaway from the findings means humans must immediately start cutting greenhouse gas emissions if humanity wants to avoid catastrophic global warming in the future.
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
TravelDailyNews.com

Airacer launches two new platforms - Airacer Pro and Airacer Air Taxi

NEW YORK – Airacer, the online platform for private aviation experiences, announced the launch of two new web applications for booking private charter flights - Airacer Pro and Airacer Air Taxi. Each mobile-friendly site offers a one-stop shop to seamlessly book long-haul or short-haul flights. “In recent years, particularly during...
TravelDailyNews.com

BCD Travel transforms travel & expense spend management with BCD Pay

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS – As part of its ongoing commitment to the transformation of travel and expense (T&E) spend management, BCD Travel announced BCD Pay, a suite of solutions that use artificial intelligence, machine learning and open APIs to simplify, digitize and automate corporate travel payment, reconciliation and invoice management for clients. The result is a frictionless, digital payment experience from trip booking and payment through reconciliation.
