gategroup announces appointment of Christoph Schmitz as new Chief Executive Officer

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH - gategroup, a leading global airline catering and food services provider, announced that Xavier Rossinyol will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2021 to pursue new challenges outside of the airline industry. He will be succeeded by Christoph Schmitz, gategroup’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2015.

IN THIS ARTICLE
