Agriculture

Front Line: U.S. Supply Chains Face Critical Stage

midlandtxedc.com
 5 days ago

It's too soon to gauge the ultimate result of the Biden administration's efforts to address long-standing vulnerabilities in the nation's supply chains. But findings from the comprehensive Executive Order (E.O.) 14017 "America's Supply Chains" released on June 8th set out to put the nation on a stronger course. Following the release of the report, officials told reporters during a White House briefing that the administration had created a task force that would tackle near-term bottlenecks in construction, transportation, semiconductor production, and agriculture. The group would be led by President Biden's Cabinet secretaries.

